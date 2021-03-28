Jason Derulo and Girlfriend Jena Frumes Expecting First Child Together

Congrats to Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes! The "Take You Dancing" singer announced on Sunday that he and his girlfriend are expecting their first child together.

Derulo, 31, and Frumes, 26, walk together on the beach in the romantic announcement video, which includes shots of Derulo lovingly cradling Frumes' burgeoning baby bump.

"Couldn't be more excited for this new chapter in our life @jenafrumes @slsbahamar," Derulo wrote alongside the video on Instagram.

Fans quickly took to the comments to offer the couple their congratulations and well wishes.

Frumes also posted a sweet photo on her Instagram, which she captioned, "Mom & Dad🤍🍃👶🏽."

Derulo and Frumes started dating around the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year, and have since appeared in numerous TikTok videos together.

The pair are the latest celeb couple to share baby news with the world. Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma recently welcomed their second child together. Their baby girl, Mae James Bair, is their second daughter; Duff is also mom to a 9-year-old son from her previous marriage.

See more in the video below.