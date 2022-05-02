Jared Leto Twins With Gucci Director Alessandro Michele at the 2022 Met Gala

Seeing double! Jared Leto hit the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala on Monday, and showed up looking identical to Gucci creative director -- and his longtime friend -- Alessandro Michele.

The 50-year-old House of Gucci star and the 49-year-old fashion designer donned matching cream colored tuxedos, adorned with floral embellishments, along with white dress shirts and bright red ties.

They also matched when it came to their long, brunette locks, which they kept pinned back with shimmering hair clips. The duo rocked black gloves, black boots and brown Gucci clutches.

Theo Wargo/WireImage

As part of the act, the duo also mirrored each other when it came to their red carpet poses.

This year's Met Gala accompanies the second part of the Costume Institute's exhibition, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," with the controversial theme "Gilded Glamour and White Tie." The concept is a homage to the United States' Gilded Age, an era of immense economic growth and major industrialization, as well as massive income inequality, political upheaval, and post-Civil War racism.

While Leto and Michele were perfect copies of each other, the Gucci director wasn't the only Leto doppelgänger!

Swedish fashion star Fredrik Robertsson hit the carpet in an over-the-top silver ensemble that featured hundreds of metal rods that gave the outfit a strangely aquatic vibe, like the ensemble was inspired by and modeled after a lion fish.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Somehow -- likely due to Robertsson's passing resemblance to Leto -- many news outlets and photographers misidentified Robertsson as Leto while reporting on the arrivals. Which made for a particularly confusing moment when the real Leto showed up twinning with Michele.

Entertainment Tonight is on the red carpet so keep checking back with ETonline for more coverage from fashion's biggest night.