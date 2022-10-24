Janet Jackson Reacts to Taylor Swift's 'Snow on the Beach' Shout-Out

Janet Jackson is feeling the vibes from Taylor Swift’s Midnights album. In a video posted on her TikTok, the iconic musician grooves to Swift’s song, “Snow on the Beach” featuring Lana Del Rey.

The song, which is track number four on her latest album, has a call-out to the "Rhythm Nation" singer. Jackson captioned the video, "i LUV it @Taylor Swift #lanadelray 😘😘😘 #snowonthebeach #taylorswift."

In the clip, Jackson sways her head as Swift and Del Rey sing, “But your eyes are flying saucers from another planet, I’m all for you like Janet,” after which the GRAMMY-winning singer lets out a little giggle.

Jackson continues to move to the track and hums along. Before the video ends, she gives her seal of approval, telling the camera, "It’s nice, it’s nice."

"Snow on the Beach" is the sole track on Midnights that has a feature. Shortly after the album’s release, Swift took to Instagram to give a little background on the song, that was written by her, Del Rey, and her longtime collaborator, Jack Antonoff.

"'Snow on the Beach' featuring Lana Del Rey is track four on Midnights and I cannot get through that sentence without grinning because I am such a massive fan of Lana Del Rey," Swift explained in an Instagram video.

The songstress shared the meaning behind the song, telling her followers that it’s "about falling in love with someone at the same time as they’re falling in love with you, sort of in this sort of cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel ... at the same moment." She compared it to a feeling of, "'Wait, is this real? Is this a dream? Is this for real? Is this happening? Is this really happening?' Kind of like it would be if you were to see snow falling on a beach."

The 32-year-old revealed that she would spill more details about working with Del Rey in the future. Swift called the singer "one of the best musical artists ever. The fact that I get to exist at the same time as her is an honor and a privilege."

Swift released her 10th studio album, Midnights, on Friday. The LP was initially released with the announced 13 tracks at 12 a.m. EST. However, the "Anti-Hero" singer shocked fans when she released a second edition of the album with seven additional tracks at 3 a.m. EST. In honor of Midnights -- which broke the record as Spotify's most-streamed album in a single day -- Swift released a series of visuals to go with the album.