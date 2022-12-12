Janet Jackson Announces 'Together Again' Tour With Guest Ludacris, Promises 'New Music' Soon

Janet Jackson is hitting the road! On Monday, the five-time GRAMMY Award winner announced her ninth concert tour, "Together Again," with special guest Ludacris.

The singer announced the news in a brief Instagram Live posted to her page on Monday morning. "You guys, I miss you so much. I am so excited to see you," she says in the video. "You guys have no idea. I've missed you so much, so much, and I can't wait to be with you. I'm so excited."

While Jackson doesn't give much information in the video, she promised her fans that "there will be new music."

The tour will launch on April 14 in Florida and will hit 22 states before concluding in Seattle on June 21. Pre-sale for the tickets will begin on December 13th on Ticketmaster, and general admission will start on December 16.

The singer's highly anticipated return to the road marks her first tour in more than two decades. In 2019, she played shows to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Rhythm Nation 1814. She was scheduled to go on tour in 2020, but the concerts were canceled due to the pandemic.

The "Together Again" tour will reunite Jackson and her fans just in time to celebrate her 50th anniversary in entertainment and spotlight the milestones of her two most critically acclaimed albums. It will mark 25 years since the release of The Velvet Rope and 30 years since the release of janet.

See the dates for Jackson's "Together Again" tour ahead:

Fri Apr 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena

Wed Apr 19 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Fri Apr 21 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

Sat Apr 22 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena

Tue Apr 25 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Thu Apr 27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sat Apr 29 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum

Sun Apr 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Tue May 02 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Thu May 04 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sat May 06 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Tue May 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri May 12 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sat May 13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sun May 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Fri May 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sat May 20 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Tue May 23 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Wed May 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Fri May 26 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sat May 27 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago

Sun May 28 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Tue May 30 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Fri Jun 02 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat Jun 03 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sun Jun 04 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Wed Jun 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Fri Jun 09 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Sun Jun 11 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Jun 16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Tue Jun 20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Wed Jun 21 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena