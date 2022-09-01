Jane Fonda Feels 'Stronger Than I Have in Years' Following Cancer Diagnosis and Chemotherapy

Jane Fonda is sharing a health update after revealing her cancer diagnosis. In a blog post to her website on Tuesday, the 84-year-old actress wrote that she feels "stronger than I have in years" after her first chemotherapy treatment.

"I have been deeply moved and uplifted by all the expressions of love and support since I made public the fact that I’ve been diagnosed with B-cell Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. My heartfelt thanks to all," Fonda wrote. "The messages of love and support mean the world to me."

She continued her post by reminding her fans that she has "a very treatable cancer," one for which "much progress has been made with the medicines patients are given."

"Since last week, so many people have written to me or posted that they have had this type of cancer and have been cancer-free for many decades," she wrote, before quipping, "Well, I’ll soon be 85 so I won’t have to worry about 'many decades.' One will do just fine."

As for how she's feeling, Fonda shared, "Today, about 3 weeks from my first chemo session, I must tell you that I feel stronger than I have in years."

"The doctor told me the best antidote to the tiredness that chemotherapy can cause is to move. Walk," she said. "And I have been walking. Very early before the record heat kicks in. Also working out."

Fonda noted that this is not her first encounter with cancer, as she previously had breast cancer and a mastectomy and came through it "very well."

"I will do so again," Fonda assured of her current health battle, before turning her focus to health care inequality.

"I am painfully aware that the top-drawer treatment I receive is not something everyone in this country can count on and I consider that a travesty," she wrote. "It isn’t fair, and I will continue to fight for quality health care for all."

Fonda went on to discuss how she's "focused on confronting the urgent climate crisis, caused by fossil fuels," and gave people resources where they can learn more and donate to the cause.

"This diagnosis has only made me more determined than ever to continue to end the deadly effects of fossil fuels," she wrote. "While most of us know that fossil fuels are the primary cause of the climate crisis, many may not know that fossil fuel emissions also cause cancer as well as other major health problems like birth defects, childhood leukemia, heart attacks, strokes, lung disease and preterm birth."

"It does not have to be this way," she added. "We have it within our power to change this and I intend to do everything in my power to do so. This cancer will not deter me."