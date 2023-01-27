Jane Fonda Admits She Worries About 'Barbarella' Remake With Sydney Sweeney

Jane Fonda isn't counting the days for the Barbarella remake release. Fonda starred in the original 1968 sci-fi film as the titular main character, but is not involved in the upcoming remake starring Sydney Sweeney.

"I worry about what it's going to be," Fonda tells The Hollywood Reporter in her cover story, saying she tries "not to" think about it.

"I had an idea of how to do it that [original producer] Dino De Laurentiis, when he was still alive, wouldn’t listen to," Fonda continues. "But it could have been a truly feminist movie.”

The original film established Fonda as a sex symbol throughout the 1970s and soon became canon as a camp classic, but Fonda has also criticized the movie for its sexualized imagery. In 2015, she told reporters at the Sundance Film Festival that she "took the easy road for a while" with roles she no longer enjoys thinking about.

"I would say that ended with Barbarella," she told HuffPost that same year. "I liked doing something that caused a certain generation of men to have their first erections. But then I became an activist."

Sweeney first announced her casting in the film's remake in October 2022.

"Time to save the universe," she wrote on Instagram beneath the movie's new poster reveal. Later that month, she told ET she was "really excited to serve all the fits. But also, just it's such an iconic, fun character."

At the time, she told ET she couldn't say whether she'd spoken to Fonda about her casting. Neither actress has answered the question since then.