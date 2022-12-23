Jamie Lee Curtis Calls Out 'Nepo Baby' Discussion for Trying to 'Diminish' and 'Hurt'

Jamie Lee Curtis is weighing in on the "nepo baby" chatter. The 64-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday to respond to Vulture's recent cover story about the privilege that celebrities with famous parents have.

Curtis posted pics of herself with her famous parents, Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, and proudly dubbed herself "an OG Nepo Baby" in a lengthy caption.

"I have been a professional actress since I was 19 years old so that makes me an OG Nepo Baby," she wrote. "I've never understood, nor will I, what qualities got me hired that day, but since my first two lines on Quincy as a contract player at Universal Studios to this last spectacular creative year some 44 years later, there's not a day in my professional life that goes by without my being reminded that I am the daughter of movie stars."

Though she acknowledged her privilege, Curtis wrote that "the current conversation about nepo babies is just designed to try to diminish and denigrate and hurt."

"For the record I have navigated 44 years with the advantages my associated and reflected fame brought me, I don't pretend there aren't any, that try to tell me that I have no value on my own," she wrote. "It's curious how we immediately make assumptions and snide remarks that someone related to someone else who is famous in their field for their art, would somehow have no talent whatsoever."

"I have come to learn that is simply not true. I have suited up and shown up for all different kinds of work with thousands of thousands of people and every day I've tried to bring integrity and professionalism and love and community and art to my work. I am not alone," Curtis continued. "There are many of us. Dedicated to our craft. Proud of our lineage. Strong in our belief in our right to exist."

Curtis, who stars in the new flick Everything Everywhere All at Once, encouraged everyone "in these difficult days of so much rage in the world" to try to "BE KIND, BE KIND; BE KIND."

Curtis isn't the first celeb with famous relatives to speak out. Kate Moss' sister, Lottie Moss, wrote on Twitter that she's "so sick of people blaming nepotism for why they aren't rich and famous or successful," and Ice Cube's son, O’Shea Jackson Jr., encouraged others in his position to "embrace that s**t" and to "not let anyone get it in your head that you should feel bad or your accomplishments are less than what they are."

Watch the video below for more on Curtis.