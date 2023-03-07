James Kennedy Films ‘Vanderpump Rules’ ‘#Scandoval’ Interview Amid Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Affair

It’s a #Vandermess!

James Kennedy returned to the set of Vanderpump Rules and gave a sneak peek of what fans can expect following Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair.

The 31-year-old DJ posted a video to his Instagram Story on Monday, March 6, of himself, dressed in a sports coat, on the set of the hit Bravo show, ready to film an interview with the episode’s clapboard showing the scene labeled "#Scandoval." Bravo also shared a photo from the set.

On Friday, March 3, ET confirmed Sandoval and Ariana Madix called it quits after she discovered the aspiring musician was having an affair with Leviss.

A source close to production also confirmed to ET that cameras were back up and rolling as the drama played out, with plans to include the fallout of the breakup in season 10, which is currently airing on Bravo.

A source told ET, "Some cast members had suspicions that something went down with Sandoval and Raquel while filming, and are considering the split [as] confirmation."

Kennedy and Leviss dated for five years and got engaged in May 2021, but called off their engagement seven months later. Sandoval helped Kennedy plan the engagement.

Sandoval publicly addressed the news of their split and the cheating allegations in a lengthy Instagram post.

"Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger and disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz my friends and family out of this situation," he wrote, seemingly confirming the cheating allegations. "Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing."

The 39-year-old reality star also urged fans to leave his bar, Schwartz and Sandy's, out of it, and stressed that his business partners and employees have done "nothing wrong."

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules is currently airing on Bravo and Andy Cohen said the reunion films in two weeks.