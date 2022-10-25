James Corden Addresses Restaurant Drama in 'Late Late Show' Monologue, Apologizes for 'Rude Comment'

Using his platform to apologize. James Corden addressed the elephant in the room on Monday's The Late Late Show, when he addressed being banned from a New York City hotspot and had a public blowout with the owner of social media.

"As some of you may have seen last week there were stories about me beings banned from a restaurant," Corden shared with his audience on Monday night. "Whenever these sorts of moments come my way, I like to adopt quite a British attitude. Sort of keep calm and carry on, things are going to get written about me, never complain, never explain. It's very much my motto."

However, Corden explained that he spoke to his father about the situation, and said, "As my dad pointed out to me on Saturday, he said, 'Son, well, you did complain. So you might need to explain.'"

According to Corden's recollection of events, he went to the restaurant in question, Balthazar, which he said he really enjoys eating at.

"Genuinely, I love it there, I love the food, the vibe, the service. If I lived in New York, I would go every day, on the proviso, you know, that they would let me in," Corden joked. "So we sit down, we ordered. And my wife explained that she has a serious food allergy, right? So when everybody's meals came, my wife was given the food that she was allergic too."

"She hadn't taken a bite, we sent it back, all was good. As her meal came wrong to the table for the third time, in the heat of the moment, I made made a sarcastic, rude comment about cooking it myself," Corden continued. "And it is a comment I deeply regret."

The comedian stressed that he understands "the difficulties of being a server."

"I worked shifts at restaurants for years. I have such respect and I value anyone that does such a job. And the team at that restaurant are so great. That is why I love it there," he continued.

According to Corden, at the time, he didn't realize how inappropriate his behavior was.

"Because I didn't shout or scream -- like I didn't get up out of my seat, I didn't call anyone names or use derogatory language -- I have been walking around thinking that I hadn't done anything wrong, right? But the truth is I have. I made a rude comment. And it was wrong," Corden continued. "It was an unnecessary comment. It was ungracious to the server."

Corden said he called up the restauranteur, Keith McNally -- who went public with his decision to ban the talk show host -- and the pair "had a good talk."

"He appreciated the call. I was happy that we got to clear the air, and I felt like we dealt with it privately," Corden said. "But by this point, the story was out there. And well, people were upset."

"I hate, as I said to the owner that day, that I ever upset anybody, ever, it was never my intention. It just wasn't," he added. "And I love that restaurant. I love the staff there. I hope I'm allowed in again one day. So when I'm back in New York I can go there, and apologize in person which is something I will absolutely do."

In his online posts, McNally claimed that Corden was "extremely nasty" and insisted on being comped a round of drinks after a hair was found in his food. He also claimed that the TV personality "began yelling like crazy" to a server after his wife's egg yolk omelet was sent back.

McNally later claimed that Corden called him and "apologized profusely," and he later said he lifted his ban on Corden, saying, "all is forgiven." Although the drama between the men still seemed to linger going into the weekend. It's unclear if this public mea culpa will help smooth things over.

