James Charles Attempts to Experience What It's Like 'Being Pregnant' for 24 Hours

James Charles is trying to understand what it's like to be pregnant.

In a new video posted to his YouTube page on Friday, the beauty guru attempted to experience what life with a baby bump would be like for 24 hours. Charles asked his best friend, Laura Mellado (who is currently expecting her second child), to assist him in the process.

"We are doing something that I really never thought in a million years would be happening," he explained at the beginning of the video. "Myself, Laura and all of our close friends are all in a group chat together, and a few days ago we were joking around with her and she came back at us and said, 'I bet you could not last 24 hours being pregnant.'"

"I thought to myself, 'OK, challenge accepted,'" he continued. "So for today's YouTube video, Laura is going to join us, and we're going to be doing a ton of different challenges and tasks to really see if I'm strong enough to experience what it's actually like being pregnant for 24 hours straight."

Charles added a disclaimer to the video, telling fans, "This video is not being made in any way shape of form to make fun of, to make light of pregnancy and the sensitivities and the complications that come around it."

"It's obviously such a beautiful, beautiful thing that women go through with their bodies and it takes a whole lot of strength as well," he continued. "I know first-hand from watching Laura do it twice now. This is just a light-hearted video to see if I can last for 24 hours experiencing some of the challenges that are even possible for me to actually experience today."

In addition to the video, Charles also took his "pregnancy" experience one step further by even posing for a maternity photo shoot. Needless to say, it looks a lot like the iconic one Beyoncé created when she was really pregnant with twins Rumi and Sir Carter. The singer also shares daughter Blue Ivy with husband JAY-Z.

"Surprise...💕," Charles captioned his post. "New video out now."

One day prior, Charles also debuted his new bald 'do via Instagram Stories. "Wait til you guys see what I did with my hair," he teased, before posting a pic of the reveal.

Charles also tagged paparazzo vlogger Kevin Wong in his posts, who shared additional footage of the makeover to his own YouTube page. Watch below: