Jake Paul Slams 'Absurd' Rumors While Speaking Out for the First Time Since FBI Raid

Jake Paul is trying to set the record straight following an FBI search at his home in Calabasas, California, last week. In a since-deleted YouTube video captured by fans on Wednesday, the internet personality commented on "absurd" rumors he's heard about the incident and thanked fans for their support.

"Just to clarify things and set the record straight, the FBI raid is entirely related to the Arizona looting situation that happened," Paul said. "It's an investigation. There are rumors about it having to do with so many other things that have nothing to do with me or my character and the sh*t that people are making up is absolutely absurd."

"That being said, when I become aware of someone around me who is doing malicious things they are immediately cut out of my life. I don't put up with bullsh*t, I don't surround myself with bad people. If someone does something bad, they will be removed from my life," he added.

Paul said that amid the investigation, "my goal right now is to continue to focus on my life, myself, boxing, music." "Thank you to all the fans who have been sticking by my side through all of these crazy times," he expressed.

In a statement to ET last Wednesday, a spokesperson for the FBI confirmed they executed a search warrant at a house in Calabasas, though information is sealed. ET has learned that the residence does belong to Paul.

"The FBI is executing a federal search warrant at a residence in Calabasas in connection with an ongoing investigation," the statement read. "The affidavit in support of the search warrant has been sealed by a judge and I am, therefore, prohibited from commenting as to the nature of the investigation. No arrests are planned."

In June, the 23-year-old YouTube star was charged with unlawfully entering and remaining inside the Scottsdale Fashion Square mall in Arizona when it was closed. Paul had participated in a protest over the death of George Floyd, and ABC 7 reported at the time that law enforcement said he "was present after the protest was declared an unlawful assembly and the rioters were ordered to leave the area by police." He was charged with two misdemeanors, criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly.

In a statement last Wednesday, the Scottsdale Police Department revealed that misdemeanor charges for Paul, Arman Izadi and Andrew Leon related to their involvement in the Scottsdale Fashion Square riots were being dismissed without prejudice.

"It has been decided that in the cases charging Jake Paul, Arman Izadi and Andrew Leon it is in the best interest of the community to dismiss misdemeanor charges without prejudice so that a federal criminal investigation can be completed," the Scottsdale Police Department said. "Scottsdale retains the option to refile charges depending on the outcome of the federal investigation."

Paul previously issued a statement in response to the backlash that occurred after a video surfaced of him amid looters.

"Neither I nor anyone in our group was engaged in any looting or vandalism," he wrote in a statement on social media in May. "For context, we spent the day doing our part to peacefully protest one of the most horrific injustices our country has ever seen, which led to us being tear-gassed for filming the events and brutality that were unfolding in Arizona."

Paul continued, "We were gassed and forced to keep moving on foot. We filmed everything we saw in an effort to share our experience and bring more attention to the anger felt in every neighborhood we traveled through; we were strictly documenting, not engaging."

"I do not condone violence, looting, or breaking the law; however, I understand the anger and frustration that led to the destruction we witnessed and while it's not the answer, it's important that people see it and collectively figure out how to move forward in a healthy way," he added. "We are all doing the best we can to be helpful and raise awareness; this is not the time to attack each other, it's time to join together and evolve."

