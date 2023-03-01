Jake Gyllenhaal Shows Off Chiseled Body at UFC 285 Weigh-Ins and Films 'Road House' Scene

Jake Gyllenhaal looked absolutely shredded for his upcoming film Road House, and he showed off his chiseled body during Friday's UFC 285 weigh-ins.

In video taken by MMA Junkie, the 42-year-old actor can be seen strutting to the stage before he's introduced as the UFC middleweight challenger Edward Dalton. After getting to the stage, Gyllenhaal pumps up the crowd before taking off his hoodie to reveal the stunning body transformation.

UFC veteran Jay Hieron then headed to the stage for his weigh-in. Hieron, who is playing the fighter Jack Harris, faced off against Gyllenhaal, who later slaps Hieron. After all hell breaks loose, Gyllenhaal called out his opponent.

Take Two: A totally jacked Jake Gyllenhaal does his best UFC fighter impression while filming a scene for the upcoming "Road House" remake featuring Conor McGregor. 🎬



"Man, this f***er just makes me laugh. He’s a f***ing joke," Gyllenhaal says in character. "Let’s go. Just give me the belt. Give it to me. Hand it to me."

According to MMA Junkie, UFC legend Conor McGregor took the stage after Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane faced off for the last time ahead of their UFC 285 pay-per-view fight and told the crowd to get as loud as possible to film a scene for Road House, a remake of the 1989 thriller by the same title starring Patrick Swayze.

The outlet reported that they filmed multiple takes of the ceremonial weigh-in and faceoff between Gyllenhaal and Hieron.

McGregor will also appear in the film, though he was not part of the scene filmed at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.