Jake Flint's Widow Shares Heartbreaking Tribute on the Day of His Funeral

Country singer Jake Flint was laid to rest on Monday, and his widow, Brenda Flint, honored their relationship with a heartfelt tribute.

Brenda took to Facebook to post a photo of herself and her late husband sitting together, with his head resting on her shoulder.

"I love you this morning," Brenda captioned the post, commemorating the somber, heartbreaking occasion.

Jake's unexpected passing on Nov. 27 came just hours after he and Brenda tied the knot. The country singer was 37.

Jake's publicist, Clif Doyal, confirmed the sad news to The Oklahoman on Monday. According to Doyal, the "What’s Your Name?" singer died in his sleep after he and Brenda exchanged vows on Saturday. The singer’s cause of death has yet to be announced.

Brenda spoke out about Jake's passing shortly after his death, taking to Facebook to share her shock and grief over the loss of her husband, after what was meant to be a special day for the couple.

"We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in. People aren’t meant to feel this much pain," Brenda wrote. "My heart is gone and I just really need him to come back. I can’t take much more. I need him here."