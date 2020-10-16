Jacob Tremblay Plays Justin Bieber in Pop Star's New Music Video 'Lonely': Watch

Jacob Tremblay's portrayal of Justin Bieber in his new music video for "Lonely" had the pop star feeling "emotional." The music video dropped on Thursday, after which Bieber opened up about how "tough" it was to record the song with Benny Blanco.

"Lonely is out now with @itsbennyblanco. When he and @finneas showed me this song to be honest it was hard to listen to considering how tough it was to get through some of these chapters," Bieber wrote. "I went into the studio and sang through it which wasn’t easy but started to really see the importance of telling this story! It made me realize we all feel lonely at times!"

"Being someone in my position I believe it is powerful to express vulnerability and that’s why I believe this song is so powerful!" he added. "And @jacobtremblay is so talented. It was emotional to see him play me from the outside looking in."

It's a big week for Bieber, who will perform as the musical guest on this weekend's Saturday Night Live.

An eyewitness tells ET that Bieber and his wife, Hailey, enjoyed a date night at Carbone in New York City on Thursday evening.

"They sat at a table that was very private and socially distant from other tables -- and they wore their masks when they weren’t seated," the eyewitness says.

"They were definitely having a date night," the eyewitness adds. "She was all dolled up in maroon leather pants and a sheer top with a leather trench and he wore a fancy sweatsuit."

According to the eyewitness, the couple was "deep in conversation but it seemed lighthearted."

