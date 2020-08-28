Jacob Elordi Kisses Tommy Dorfman in Adorable Pics

Jacob Elordi is showing some love to fellow Netflix star Tommy Dorfman!

Fans of The Kissing Booth actor seemed to lose it on Thursday, after Dorfman, who stars in 13 Reasons Why, shared a series of pics of the two getting cozy.

In the first photo, Elordi, 23, can be seen planting an affectionate kiss on his pal's cheek. Dorfman, 28, has been married to Peter Zurkuhlen since 2016, while Elordi has been romantically linked to Euphoria star Zendaya. Elordi also previously dated his Kissing Booth co-star, Joey King.

In the comments section, many fans speculated whether the two were more than just friends, while others called those fans out for taking the post too seriously.

"People asking if Jacobs' gay and they’re dating. Y'all Tommy has a whole husband," one fan pointed out. "Let bros be bros and friend kiss in peace.”

"Tommy have a husband," another argued. "Can y'all accept that two boys can show affection? The f**k."

Rumors have been swirling for over a year that Elordi and Zendaya, also 23, were dating, ever since the two vacationed together in Greece, were spotted hanging out in New York City and more. However, the two have never confirmed they were an item, and have both shut down romance rumors in the past.

But while speaking to ET at the Euphoria premiere last June, Elordi called Zendaya "brilliant" and "beautiful."

"It was amazing [working with Zendaya]," he gushed. "I'm a massive fan. So when I found out she was going to be on the show, I was pretty stoked. She's brilliant, she's beautiful and she's a wonderful performer and she just captains the ship perfectly."