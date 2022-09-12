Jacob Elordi Cast as Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla' Movie

Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny are about to take on iconic roles. The actors have been cast to play Elvis and Priscilla Presley, respectively, in Sofia Coppola's upcoming film, Priscilla, ET confirms.

Based on Priscilla's 1985 memoir, Elvis and Me, which provided an intimate account of Priscilla's life with Elvis, Coppola wrote the script and is set to direct the film, which will begin shooting in Toronto this fall.

Elvis and Priscilla wed in 1967 and had one child, Lisa Marie Presley. They divorced in 1973, before Elvis' death four years later.

Priscilla and Elvis Presley Bettmann / Contributor

Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny Jamie McCarthy/Getty Image / Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Elordi is best known for his work in Netflix's The Kissing Booth franchise and his role on HBO's Euphoria, while Spaeny previously appeared on HBO's Mare of Easttown and in the 2018 film, Bad Times at the El Royale.

Elordi and Spaeny are the latest actors to take on the roles of Elvis and Priscilla, following in the footsteps of Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge, who did just that in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, which was released earlier this year.

That film earned the approval of Priscilla herself, a fact Butler reacted to in a June interview with ET.

"I met her before we started filming, and then getting to see her after she'd seen the film, it was so moving to me," the actor recalled. "Because she's also dealt with all the misconceptions about Elvis since the day she met him."

"I was so nervous when she was going to watch the film, because she knows him better than anybody," he added. "When I heard what she felt about it, it just was beyond words. I just felt so good."