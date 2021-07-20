'Jackass Forever' Trailer: Machine Gun Kelly Joins the Guys for a Stunt

The guys are back... with some celebrity friends! The latest installment of the Jackass franchise, Jackass Forever, released its first trailer on Tuesday and the antics are more extreme than ever.

Several stars get in on the fun, including Machine Gun Kelly, who is seen doing a bicycle stunt in the trailer.

"The faster you pedal your bike, the faster the other guy's hand goes back," the announcer says.

Kelly doesn't pedal fast enough and a giant hand smacks him off the back and into an awaiting pool.

"You said it wasn't going to feel like anything!" the musician complains as he dries off following his fall.

Kelly isn't the only star to participate in the hijinks with Tyler the Creator, Eric André, Shaquille O'Neal, Post Malone, Tony Hawk, and more all set to appear.

"Concussions aren't great, but as long as you have them before you're 50, it's cool," Steve-O says in the trailer. "And [Johnny] Knoxville's 49, so we're good."

In fact, Knoxville, the Jackass creator, has previously confirmed that this film will be his last in the franchise.

"You can only take so many chances before something irreversible happens," he told GQ in May. "I feel like I've been extremely lucky to take the chances I've taken and still be walking around."

Jackass Forever hits theaters Oct. 22.