Isaiah Crews on Following in His Dad Terry Crews’ Acting Footsteps (Exclusive)

Terry Crews' son, Isaiah Crews, has some big shoes to fill when it comes to following in his father's footsteps -- and not just because his dad is enormous and ripped. The 13-year-old actor recently sat down with his father on ET for a special conversation in which they each interviewed one another.

The excited father couldn't hold back his pride over his son's work on the Nickelodeon series Side Hustle, and asked his son how he felt about "following in my acting footsteps."

"It has just been so much fun," Isaiah shared with a beaming smile. "Even off set, you just get to hang out with the rest of the cast, and you really miss socializing after you've been stuck in the house for six months."

"I've missed acting ever since I performed in my school play last year," Isaiah added. "It's just been so much fun! I'm just living a dream come true."

Terry also reflected on some advice he gave his son when he first told his dad he wanted to start acting, and marveled at how Isaiah took his guidance and ran with it.

"I remember when you first started, you know we were sitting in the kitchen, and I said, 'Isaiah, always give them more than what they pay you for,'" Crews recalled. "I could not be more proud, because when I watch you on Side Hustle, doing your thing, and really going for it, going for every joke, and watching people laugh as you're performing, I said, 'This kid is giving them more than they pay him for.'"

When it came to his future, Isaiah also opened up about what celebs (other than his father, of course) he would like to work with.

"I want to end up working with Keanu Reeves," Isaiah shared. "He's just one of the nicest guys I've ever seen, and plus, I've always wanted to be in an action movie with him, 'cause, you know, he's trained like months and months and months for the Matrix, John Wick and all that. And I'm just curious to see how it would play out."

Terry himself worked with the John Wick star in the 2008 crime thriller Street Kings, and he confirmed his son's opinion of Reeve's awesomeness.

"He is the nicest guy. I can see why you say that because he was absolutely amazing," Terry shared. "I had a death scene, and he actually was there comforting me in my death scene, and I was like, 'You would be the nicest guy! I can see why my son likes you!'"

Ultimately, Isaiah said he feels acting and performing are really his true calling.

"I think my purpose in life is to entertain," Isaiah shared. "I want to do good for the world, and I want to bring smiles, laughs, and I just want to make people happy."

Side Hustle airs Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon.