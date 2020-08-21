Is Artem Chigvintsev Returning to 'Dancing With the Stars'? Here's Why Fans Are Freaking Out!

Some fans seem to think so after Good Morning America posted a suspicious tweet early Friday morning. The show shared a teaser for its upcoming show on Monday, Aug. 24, captioning it, "Guess who? Literally! We've got another big @DancingABC-sized surprise for you -- LIVE!"

And judging from the clues in the promo -- "he just had a baby with the love of his life, and she knows how to kick some a**" -- it's pretty obvious they're talking about Artem and his fiancée, Nikki Bella.

Fans will have to tune into GMA on Monday to find out whether Artem is, in fact, returning. ET has reached out to ABC for comment.

As many DWTS fans can recall, Artem, 38, was cut from the pro lineup last season, along with fellow fan-favorite Sharna Burgess, 35. Artem exclusively admitted to ET at the time that all of it was "hard to digest."

"It's kind of a bittersweet feeling right now," he said. "We all knew that no one was guaranteed to have a spot on the show, and I guess there's no exception. I'm slowly getting used to the idea that there are other things in life, and other things I'd like to pursue."

Needless to say, fans were absolutely stoked to learn that Sharna would be back for season 29 when ABC announced the pros earlier this week. So we imagine they'll be over the moon if Artem's casting is confirmed!

Reigning mirrorball champion Alan Bersten will also be back in the ballroom, alongside veteran pros Gleb Savchenko, Peta Murgatroyd, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber, Emma Slater, Brandon Armstrong, Keo Motsepe, Cheryl Burke and Pasha Pashkov. Additionally, Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach will be paired with celebrity partners for the first time.

Dancing With the Stars returns Monday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.