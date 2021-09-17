Irina Shayk Says Her and Bradley Cooper's Daughter Lea Gets 'Scared' of the Paparazzi

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper's daughter isn't a fan of the paparazzi. Shayk covers the debut issue of Highsnobiety's HIGHStyle, and tells the magazine how she and her 46-year-old actor ex explain the photographers to their 4-year-old daughter, Lea.

"Sometimes my daughter is scared -- she sees the paparazzi from miles away," the 35-year-old Russian model says. "...We had to explain to her, like, 'They’re just doing their job. By selling pictures, they make their living. You don’t have to be scared.'"

Discussing the paparazzi with Lea is just one way Shayk and Cooper effectively co-parent following their 2019 split. The exes are also united on the values they want to instill in their daughter.

"Me and her father are very strict," Shayk says. "When she finishes eating, she gets up from the table, takes her plate, says 'thank you.' Without 'please' or 'thank you' she’s not getting anything."

"It’s hard, because she has so many toys. I had one doll, and I still have this doll. Blonde, blue eyes, big Russian doll," she continues, alluding to her childhood in Russia. "My grandma used to make clothes for her. And I always explain, 'Look, this is my doll. I had only one.' Or sometimes, 'You have this candy. I used to have candy only for Christmas.'"

As for Cooper, Shayk was quick to praise him as "a full-on, hands-on dad," adding that he does not use a nanny. "Lea went on holiday with him for almost two weeks -- I didn’t call them once," she says.

While the pair thrives as co-parents, their romantic relationship did not work out. As of late, Shayk has been linked to Kanye West, amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian West. On that topic, Shayk remains mum.

"My grandma was a secret agent in WWII. I think private life should be private. Irina is KGB-style," she says. "Tomorrow there is going to be a rumor that I’m dating my doorman, OK? Then after tomorrow, it’s going to be someone else. Look, there’s always something there, and I’m just keeping it to myself."

Though reports swirled last month that Shayk and West had split, a source told ET in July that the pair was never officially a couple.

"The two of them have always just been having fun together," the source said. "They're both doing their own thing and down to have a good time without any strings attached."

Earlier this week at the Met Gala, Shayk stayed quiet about the status of her relationship with West, but told ET's Rachel Smith, "Honey, life treats me always well. I can't complain."