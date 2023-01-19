Ireland Baldwin Talks About ‘Underestimated’ Pregnancy Struggles and Not Being Close to Family in Candid Post

Ireland Baldwin is getting candid about her pregnancy struggles. The 27-year-old daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger shared on New Year's Eve that she is pregnant with her first child with her musician boyfriend RAC, whose real name is Andre Allen Anjos.

On Wednesday, she posted a lengthy note about her "inner most feelings" surrounding her pregnancy and this time period in her life.

"Pregnancy is hard. It takes so much out of you. I wasn't ready for that. I've always wanted a baby with the right person," she wrote. "I grew up with a very jaded perception of what love really looked like and I always wanted to have a child of my own with someone who would treat us right and love us unconditionally."

The expectant mother went on to share that she "underestimated just how hard pregnancy would be on my mind and my body."

She noted that pregnancy has turned her anxiety "into high gear" and admitted that she's "struggled to adapt to these changes." In addition to physical stressors, Ireland added that she also has "mental warfare."

"I'm exhausted. I'm unmotivated. I feel like life is passing by and my career hasn't even begun," she wrote.

She noted that despite having a caring partner, it has been a challenge living far away from her family.

"It's hard not being really close to family to begin with because they live far or are idiots that I want nothing to do with," she added. "It's hard seeing other people go through this and have their parents close by."

She also said that she's seen some of her friends "fade away" since her pregnancy, making her feel like she was just a "drinking buddy" to them.

Noting that she was sharing these thoughts to make others feel less alone, Ireland concluded her post writing, "None of this reflects on how excited I am to be her mom... All of this is still worth it but it's OK to admit how hard and scary it all can be. You are not alone."

Ireland's cousin, Alaia Baldwin, commented on the post, "Amen to that 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 you’re amazing."

And pal Scout Willis also wrote, "This is so real, so relatable (even to a non pregnant person) and it’s very cool that you shared! New friends can see your spirit and know they feel a kinship. It’s ok to not feel ok, you have the capacity to hold your joy and excitement at the same time as all of the truly honest and very human feelings that are present! You are amazing."