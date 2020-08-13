Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's New $14.6 Million Home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have settled into their new castle... of sorts. The former royals have purchased a nine-bedroom, 19-bathroom home in Montecito, California.

The 18,671 square-foot house, which was built in 2003, was purchased on June 17 by the couple for $14.6 million, ET has learned. It was initially listed for $16.9 million, so the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were able to buy the sprawling property for nearly $2 million less than the asking price.

The main house has plenty of amenities, including a library, spa, wet and dry saunas, a gym, game room, arcade, theater, wine cellar, and a five-car garage. The outdoor features include a rose garden, tall Italian cypress trees, century-old olive trees, a tennis court, tea house, children's cottage, and a pool. There's also a two-bedroom, two-bathroom guesthouse on the property.

ET previously learned that the couple and their 1-year-old son, Archie, moved into the home in July.

"They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as for them as a family," the spokesperson told ET earlier this week.

The family had previously been living in Tyler Perry's eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom, Tuscan-style, $18 million mansion in Beverly Hills.

ET recently spoke with royal expert Katie Nicholl about concerns for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's safety when they first moved to California.

"I think one of the big concerns when the couple moved to Los Angeles was security, at least, who was going to pay for that security. It's my understanding that they're renting Tyler Perry's home, which comes with its own security entourage," she told ET. "One of the key issues for them is that they are in the spotlight. They attract a huge amount of attention and their concern has always been how they would balance their private lives with their public roles."