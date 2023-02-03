Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Strained Relationship With Mom Priscilla Presley

Lisa Marie Presley and Priscilla Presley's mother-daughter relationship had its challenges over the years, and even after Elvis and Priscilla's only child died, there's a new dispute that may force the family to draw battle lines.

A source tells ET that Lisa Marie and Priscilla's relationship was always up and down, especially in her final years.

"Lisa Marie was struggling, and it definitely put a strain on her relationship with her mother," the source says. "They did not have a healthy or close relationship and it was very complicated. Lisa Marie always felt Priscilla was trying to have control over her."

The source also tells ET that it was "no secret" Lisa Marie always wanted her children to inherit her trust.

"Lisa Marie’s children meant the world to her, and she would do anything for them," the source says. "It was always meant for her children to inherit her trust. Lisa always wanted Riley and Benjamin to be the beneficiaries of the trust and that was no secret."

In a statement to ET on Friday, Priscilla implored Lisa Marie's fans to "ignore 'the noise'" as the family continues mourning her daughter.

"I loved Elvis very much as he loved me. Lisa is a result of our love. For anyone to think anything differently would be a travesty of the family legacy and would be disrespectful of what Elvis left behind in his life," Priscilla said. "There is an individual that bought their way into the family enterprise that is trying to speak on behalf of our family. This person is not a representative of Elvis or our family. Please allow us the time we need to work together and sort this out. Please ignore 'the noise.' As I have always been there for Elvis' legacy, our family and the fans, I will continue to forge a pathway forward with respect, honesty, dignity, integrity and love."

Priscilla did not identify the individual she referenced in her statement.

Last week (and a mere four days after a public memorial service at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee), Priscilla filed paperwork in Los Angeles Superior Court challenging "the authenticity and validity" of a "purported 2016 amendment" to Lisa Marie's trust naming her daughter, Riley Keough, a co-trustee.

In legal documents, obtained by ET, Priscilla claims she and Lisa Marie's former business manager, Barry Siegel, were appointed co-trustees on Jan. 29, 1993 when Lisa Marie "executed a revocable living trust, which she amended and completely restated on Jan. 27, 2010."

Following Lisa Marie's death, Priscilla says she found a document dated March 11, 2016, that pertained "to be an amendment" to Lisa Marie's trust with a "purported" amendment that ousted her and Siegel as co-trustees and installed Riley and Lisa Marie's son, Benjamin, instead.

Benjamin died in 2020, meaning Riley, 33, was left as the lone trustee to her late mother's estate, according to the "purported" document Priscilla says she found. As for why she's challenging validity and authenticity of the "purported amendment," Priscilla claims her name is misspelled and that the amendment "was never delivered to [Priscilla] during Lisa Marie Presley's lifetime as required by the express terms of the Trust."

Priscilla also claimed Lisa Marie's signature on the amendment "appears inconsistent with her usual and customary signature."

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Lisa Marie died with $4 million in debt and had multiple life insurance policies, with one set to pay out $25 million and the other $10 million.

On Wednesday, Priscilla honored Lisa Marie on what would have been her 55th birthday.

"My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together," she captioned her Instagram post. "From the first moment I held Lisa in my arms, I’ve protected, loved and guided her, as I have my son. Our hearts are broken, and I am having to learn to live without my only daughter. We truly love all of you, and we feel your prayers. Thank you so much for caring so deeply for our family. 🌹."