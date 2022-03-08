Inside Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding Plans With Travis Barker -- and Scott Disick's Reaction

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are more than ready to walk down the aisle! The couple got engaged in a romantic beachfront proposal last October, and a source tells ET that wedding bells are coming soon.

"Kourtney and Travis are looking at dates in the spring and summer for their wedding," the source shares. "They want their wedding to speak on behalf of both of their styles with some sexiness and elegance."

Though the source notes that both the 46-year-old drummer and the 42-year-old reality star have been involved with the wedding planning, "Kourtney has been leading the way."

As for Kourtney's co-parenting relationship with Scott Disick, the exes have managed to keep things amicable despite her very public romance.

"Scott and Kourtney's co-parenting routine is very well balanced and things have been cordial between them," the source adds. "He hasn't entirely come to terms with Kourtney and Travis' relationship, but he has definitely warmed up to accepting the fact that Kourtney is marrying Travis. There are moments of jealousy and animosity, but at the end of the day, he wants her to be happy."

As for the 38-year-old businessman and father of three, the source says that Disick is "healthier than he's ever been," and focused on their three kids -- Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

"Scott is currently just dating around right now, but he would like to find something serious in the long run," the source shares.

Meanwhile, Barker is embracing becoming a stepdad. On Monday, he posted a drawing of himself that Penelope made, writing, "#NewProfilePic."