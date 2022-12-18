Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Son Mason's Bar Mitzvah

Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah was a family affair! On Saturday, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s son had some of his family close by as he celebrated his milestone 13th birthday.

"Mason celebrated his bar mitzvah yesterday. The family had dinner together and then his party was held at Offsunset in West Hollywood," a source tells ET. "Scott took the lead on planning everything, and he was so happy with how it turned out. He was really proud of Mason and glad to be celebrating this milestone with him."

The dress code for the occasion appeared to be all black, as members of the Kardashian-Jenner family were spotted wearing the attire.

Joining Kourtney and Scott’s oldest son for the occasion were his siblings, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, and cousin, North West, 9. His aunts, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner attended the party. As well as his grandmother, Kris Jenner.

Not in attendance was Kourtney’s husband, Travis Barker, Kylie’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, or Kris Jenner’s love, Corey Gamble.

When it came to his parents, who ended their relationship in 2015, they were focused on making sure the birthday boy enjoyed his celebration.

"Kourtney and Scott were very friendly with each other and talked and hung out at the party," the source added.

According to the source, Mason’s party included dessert trucks and all of the guests danced and "enjoyed themselves."

Khloe shared a few photos from the event, featuring her, Penelope and North.

"Mazel Tov Mason!!! The girls and I attempted to take some pics," she captioned the post, which included pictures of her and the girls attempting to get the best shot on a couch.

On Wednesday, Kourtney took to Instagram to wish Mason, and his little brother Reign -- who was born on the same day, five years after him -- a happy birthday.

"December 14th… one of the best days of my life, twice and forever. my birthday boys ❤️❤️," she wrote.

Kris also celebrated the boys with a sweet post.

"Happy birthday to two of the brightest lights in my life, my beautiful grandsons, Mason and Reign! Mason, you are my first-born grandson, and I am so very proud of you each and every day," she wrote.

"You’ve grown into such an amazing young man, and I adore you. Reign, you are the funniest!!!! You are one special guy with so many facets to your personality!!! Both of you have the most amazing qualities and are kind, considerate, loving, so smart, so talented in so many ways, and such a special magical part of our family … AND it’s wild that you were born on the very same day!!!! Five years apart!!!! You are both the best sons, grandsons, brothers, nephews, and friends to all of us and I love you so much!!!!!!! Lovey xoxo 😍🥰🥳🎂🙏."