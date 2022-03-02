'iCarly' Season 2 Trailer Teases Josh Peck and Possible Carly-Freddie Romance (Exclusive)

iCarly is back!

Season 2 of the Paramount+ revival led by Miranda Cosgrove premieres Thursday, April 8, ET can exclusively reveal, and the official two-minute trailer -- which features glimpses of Cosgrove's Drake & Josh co-star Josh Peck's guest spot -- is here to whet your appetite as the month-long countdown begins.

The new season, consisting of 10 episodes, picks up after the events of the finale with Carly (Cosgrove) refocusing her attention on her friends and family after being at the center of a love triangle between her ex, Beau, and current boyfriend, Wes, all while working to boost her revived web channel. Meanwhile, Spencer (Jerry Trainor) and Harper (Laci Mosley) navigate new personal and professional developments, while Freddie (Nathan Kress) balances raising Millicent (Jaidyn Tripplett) with a new app and girlfriend.

In ET's first look at the season 2 trailer, Carly and Freddie's complicated relationship status is acknowledged in one of many meta moments when fans of the show-within-the-show bump into the duo at a store and enthusiastically comment, "We've been waiting years for you two to get together!" The gaggle of fans root on the pair to "kiss, kiss, kiss!," prompting Carly and Freddie to share a super awkward peck.

RuPaul's Drag Race favorites Scarlet Envy, Monique Heart, Rosé and Kandy Muse also make a grand entrance in the trailer.

The iCarly reboot picks up nearly 10 years after the original Nickelodeon show ended, finding original influencer Carly Shay and her friends navigating work, love and family as adults.

When ET spoke with Cosgrove last August, she was admittedly surprised over the interest surrounding Carly and Freddie's possible romantic future.

"I don't think that Carly and Freddie are going to make a decision or end up together anytime soon. But it's definitely really fun to do those stories where we get to be together," she said at the time. "I like Carly and Freddie's relationship, and Nathan's so much fun to work with in real life. So we had a really good time."

"They might be endgame. They might have to be," Cosgrove teased, adding, "Anything's possible. It's always so fun starting a new season too because I never even know what the storylines are going to be. So I'm waiting to find out what crazy stuff we're going to be up to [next] season."

Ali Schouten is executive producer and co-showrunner of iCarly alongside executive producer Jonathan Fener. The series is produced by Nickelodeon Studios. Cosgrove also executive produces.

iCarly returns Thursday, April 8 on Paramount+. The series will be available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Australia and the Nordic.

