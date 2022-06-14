'Hunger Games' Prequel Casting: Meet Who Will Play Mentors and Tributes

Panem, you have your tributes! Lionsgate released updated information on Tuesday regarding the ensemble that will complete the world behind next year’s Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The new film tells the origin story of the franchise’s dystopian president and ringleader, Coriolanus Snow, played by Tom Blyth.

Jerome Lance will play Marcus, a tribute from the dystopian world’s District 2.

Michael Shelford, Courtesy Lionsgate

Mackenzie Lansing will play Coral, a tribute from District 4.

Jessica Osber, Courtesy Lionsgate

Knox Gibson will play Bobbin, tribute from District 8.

Dejan Arsovski, Courtesy Lionsgate

Aamer Husain will play Ravinstill, mentor to a tribute from District 11.

Curtis & Cort Photography, Courtesy Lionsgate

Ashley Liao will play Clemensia Dovecoat, a close friend of Coriolanus and mentor to a tribute from District 11.

Paul Smith, Courtesy Lionsgate

As previously announced, Rachel Zegler will play Lucy Gray Baird, the impoverished District 12 tribute that Coriolanus is assigned to mentor. Lucy is an orphan and a singer, who wows her mentor and eventually, viewers across Panem, with her impressive voice -- before proving in the Games that she's even more cunning than she seems.

In a press release about Blythe's casting, the studio described protagonist Coriolanus as such: "18-year-old Coriolanus Snow is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, the girl tribute from impoverished District 12. But, after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem's attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favor. Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy’s race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird, and who is a snake."

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes director Francis Lawrence also noted in a previous statement, "Coriolanus Snow is many things – a survivor, a loyal friend, a cutthroat, a kid quick to fall in love, and a young man ambitious to his core. Tom's take on the character showed us all the complex ambiguities of this young man as he transforms into the tyrant he would become."

The film will be released Nov. 17, 2023. May the odds be ever in its favor.