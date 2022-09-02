Hulu's 'Tell Me Lies': Lucy and Stephen Meet for the First Time in Premiere Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

It's time to enter the world of Hulu's Tell Me Lies. The intense new drama, executive produced by Emma Roberts, follows the tumultuous love story of young lovers, Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White), who meet at college and spans the course of eight years. Lucy's obsession with Stephen starts to take a turn when she finds out he isn't who he claims to be.

ET exclusively debuts a sneak peek from the series premiere, which introduces Lucy to her new roommate and the group of girls who will soon become her main circle of friends. As they walk through campus, Lucy locks eyes with Stephen, who's casually sitting on the grass with his pals, from across campus.

Little does she know that their one flirtatious look will change their lives forever.

Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of eight years. When Lucy and Stephen meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them. The series is based on the bestselling novel by Carola Lovering.

Roberts recently previewed the upcoming series, sharing with ET why she relates to Lucy's turmoil and thinks viewers will be able to as well.

"I think we can see ourselves, we can see our friends... I feel like there's always a time, when you're young where it's like, 'Oh, I should've just focused more on myself instead of a guy,' or you see your friend being like, 'Why are you so obsessed with that person? Move on?' And so, I think that that's something everyone will majorly be able to relate to," Roberts said.

The series also stars Branden Cook, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Catherine Missal, Benjamin Wadsworth and Alicia Crowder.

Tell Me Lies premieres Wednesday, Sept. 7 on Hulu.