Hulu's 'Reboot' Stars Keegan-Michael Key, Paul Reiser & Rachel Bloom on Revisiting Their TV Pasts (Exclusive)

Hulu's Reboot, an upcoming series about a reboot of a popular 2000s sitcom, reunites its dysfunctional original cast as they step back into the world they once left. Decades later, they must deal with unresolved issues in today's new world.

Led by an ensemble featuring Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, Johnny Knoxville, Paul Reiser, Rachel Bloom, Calum Worthy and Krista Marie Yu, only ET exclusively premieres the trailer for the new series from Modern Family's Steve Levitan, which begins streaming with its first two episodes Sept. 20.

In the trailer, Bloom, who plays TV writer/producer Hannah, expresses her desires to "reboot" the classic show, Step Right Up. The only problem is that many of the cast members haven't exactly been on the up and up, from getting into trouble with the law to struggling to break out post-Step Right Up. Plus, not to mention the awkwardness and pent-up tension between some of the actors -- including unaddressed romantic feelings -- that years away definitely added to.

Later, Hannah brings up the idea to Step Right Up creator Gordon (Reiser) that they need to modernize his show for today's audiences "for a dark new twist." "You know how in your old sitcom, the characters always did the right thing? They don't do the right thing anymore," she suggests. Cut to Knoxville's bad boy, Clay Barber, presumably sleeping with his co-star's mother in his trailer. Watch the rest of the promo above for a first look at Reboot.

"[The idea] actually came from when I was still working at Modern Family, towards the end of it we all heard all the trouble that happened on the Rosanne reboot set and I was thinking, 'Well, that’s a show. That’s the show I’d be really interested in watching thinking what's all the drama going on behind the scenes of a reboot?'" Levitan shared with ET's Will Marfuggi during an exclusive set visit in May. "And so it just started from there. I talked to Kegan-Michael Key very early on and started writing it.

"Certainly, like with any family, you're going to have your troubles if you spend that much time together over that many years," he continued. "You're going to have some issues. But, for example, the Modern Family cast was a dream and everybody loved each other and so it didn't come from that. I've worked on a couple of dysfunctional shows through the years, so you can kind of draw from that and many stories that everybody has heard of other shows."

Reiser offered a preview for what viewers can expect when Reboot begins streaming next month.

"In the show there’s all these conflicts and egos -- the actual making of this show is such a delight. There’s such funny, talented people all over the place and Johnny Knoxville and Keegan-Michael Key and Judy Greer," Reiser told ET. "Everybody's just so great and lovely. What’s still mind-blowing to me is that it’s a single-camera show, like Modern Family was, but it’s about a show that looks like this. So in my head, I’m still in this sitcom."

Bloom shared a memory from one of her first times interacting with Reiser on set, which coincidentally films on the old Modern Family stage.

"From the first day, I think it was our first scene together, you had a piece of paper in your hand starting every scene and I’m so excited to be working with all these amazing actors. It really feels like an acting master class in many ways and I come up to Paul -- because I’ve known actors who write their own lines down on the piece of paper. 'I’m so sorry to bother you, I’m fascinated by others' acting processes, what’s on that paper?'" the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star recalled. "And he goes, 'Yes, yes, yes, it’s a very specific process. You see this is the prop for the scene that we're in...'"

Though Reiser took part in a Mad About You update in 2019 for Spectrum Originals, the sitcom he co-starred in with Helen Hunt, the seasoned veteran revealed why he isn't a fan of revisiting old ideas.

"I'm against the whole idea, I really am," he said. "I did it, but it was different... Mad About You was picking it up and continuing the story when they're older and when the kid is grown... It's like, I never really wanted The Beatles to get back together because if they had... it still wouldn't be 1964. It's like, that was then, this is different. When you have a great show, I'm a big fan of leaving it."

Reboot begins streaming Tuesday, Sept. 20 on Hulu.