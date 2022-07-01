Hugo Speer Denies Inappropriate Conduct Allegations Amid 'Full Monty' Reboot Firing

Hugo Speer is hitting back at allegations of inappropriate conduct after being fired from the Disney+ reboot of The Full Monty.

The actor's spokesman, Simon Brewer, released a statement to ET, saying, "Hugo denies all the allegations and is challenging all of them."

While the details surrounding the inappropriate conduct allegations have not been made public at this time, Disney+ launched an investigation after claims from the production set were brought forward. In a statement to Deadline, the streamer revealed, "As is policy, an investigation was launched. Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his contract, with immediate effect."

Prior to his firing, Speer was set to reprise the role of Guy from the 1997 British film, The Fully Monty. Original co-stars Robert Carlyle and Lesley Sharp are onboard the production as well.

The Fully Monty follows a rag-tag group of six unemployed men in Sheffield, England who create a striptease act in an attempt to earn money. The Disney+ reprise is an 8-episode limited series that follows the characters as they navigate deteriorating healthcare, education and employment systems. The original Full Monty screenwriter, Simon Beaufoy, created the reboot as well.

In addition to his work on Full Monty, the 53-year-old English actor has been featured in the BBC’s remake of Father Brown and as Lucius in Britannia.