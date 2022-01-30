Howard Hesseman, 'WKRP in Cincinnati' Star, Dead at 81

Actor and comedian Howard Hesseman, best known for playing disc jockey Dr. Johnny Fever on the television sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati, has died. He was 81 years old.

His manager, Robbie Kass, tells ET that he died from complications of colon surgery.

"He was a groundbreaking talent and lifelong friend and long-time client, whose kindness and generosity was equaled by his influence and admiration to generations of actors and improvisational comedy throughout the world," Kass says in a statement. "He will be sorely missed and always treasured!"

Hesseman is survived by his wife, actress Caroline Ducrocq. Ducrocq tells The New York Times that he died at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles of complications from his colon surgery last summer.

Hesseman was beloved for his role as Dr. Johnny Fever on the CBS sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati, which revolved around the staff of a struggling fictional radio station in Cincinnati, Ohio. The series, which premiered in 1978 and aired for four seasons until 1982, received 10 Emmy Award nominations -- Hesseman received two nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 1980 and 1981 -- and won a Humanitas Prize. Hesseman's WKRP in Cincinnati castmate, Loni Anderson, said she is "devastated and heartbroken" over his death.

"The warmth and depth of our 40-year friendship only grew stronger with each decade," she tells ET in a statement. "Howard was eloquent…stylish…and hilarious. I loved getting his erudite 'Dear Lady Loni' emails. My favorite Howard sign-off … a quote from Louis Armstrong… 'Jazz is what you are.' And now Howard, forever missed is what you are."

Aside from his role on WKRP in Cincinnati, Hesseman also played the lead role of history teacher Charlie Moore on Head of the Class from 1986 to 1990. His other memorable roles included playing Sam Royer on the last two seasons of One Day at a Time, and his role as Captain Pete Lassard in the 1985 comedy Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment.