How Tom Brady Coming Out of Retirement Affects '80 for Brady' Movie (Exclusive)

When Tom Brady suddenly un-retired from the NFL that's what is called an audible -- changing the original play at the line of scrimmage by barking out a new one. The play puts the defense on its toes, and now 80 for Brady director Kyle Marvin is experiencing that precarious situation in real life.

Marvin spoke with ET's Lauren Zima at the premiere of WeCrashed (premiering Friday on Apple TV+) and revealed how Brady returning to pro football is affecting the direction of the film starring Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field and Lily Tomlin.

Marvin, also the film's executive producer, was co-writing the script with Michael Covino. Marvin and Covino had been writing a script based on a draft by Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins, the duo behind Booksmart. But with Brady un-retiring, Marvin confirmed he's rewriting the script and that there's a lot more to be done.

When asked if Brady's decision to return to the NFL less than two months after announcing his retirement will work its way into the football comedy, Marvin said it's possible.

"We are thinking about it," he said. "It's certainly news to us, so we had to adapt. It's insane, and yet we are still filming."

Marvin said he found out about Brady un-retiring like everyone else.

"I found out through the media when he posted it," Marvin said. "But it's only going to make the film we are making more interesting to be honest."

When reminded about how Jimmy Fallon and Drew Barrymore's Fever Pitch -- the 2005 rom-com about a teacher's obsession with the Boston Red Sox -- had to change the ending of the film after the Red Sox in 2004 won the World Series to end the longest championship drought in North American professional sports history, Marvin said he's keenly aware.

"I know, and we are having to reconsider where we are headed," he said. "[Tom Brady] always keeps us guessing."

Brady will star in and produce the film via his 199 Productions. Earlier this month, Marvin told ET about what it's like working with the future Hall of Famer.

“He is just a great guy. You know, he is just the best. Whether you hate him or love him as a football player, he is a great human being,” he said, noting that “he really does” have a great sense of humor.

Marvin also had high praise for the dynamic foursome of Fonda, Moreno, Field and Tomlin, who will star in the true story of four best friends and New England Patriots fanatics who take a life-changing trip in 2017 to Super Bowl LI to see their hero, Brady, play, and the chaos that ensues as they navigate the wilds of the biggest sporting event in the country.

"It's awesome," Marvin said. "They are the best and everyone is so good at what they do. I mean, those women are just the best, so getting to play with them is a dream come true."

Fonda also told ET that she and Tomlin always have a great time -- even if it's a little hard for Marvin to keep them in line.

"A lot of fooling around. Yeah. The director always has a hard time getting us to stop talking to each other," Fonda shared.