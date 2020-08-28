How to Watch 'Tenet' in Theaters: Everywhere You Can See Christopher Nolan's New Movie

After many delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, Christopher Nolan's Tenet is finally hitting theaters. The John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki and Robert Pattinson-starring film is officially releasing internationally and in select U.S. cities on Sept. 3, but in many places nationwide, you can start watching on Monday, Aug. 31.
If you're thinking of seeing Tenet in theaters, it's important to follow all state and local guidelines where you live. Additionally, several chains, including Alamo Drafthouse, AMC, Cinemark, Marcus Theaters (known as Movie Tavern in many states) and Regal Cinemas, have released their own protocols which you'll want to refer to before heading to the movies.
Read on below for everywhere you can watch Tenet in theaters -- and several key places you can't, including New York City and Los Angeles -- in the U.S. and internationally beginning next week.
Additionally, if you can't or don't feel safe going to the theaters, here are some movies you can stay home and watch instead.
Where you can see Tenet in theaters:
Alabama
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
District of Columbia: Note for Washington, D.C, residents -- you'll need to head over to Arlington, VA, to see the film.
Florida: Please note that while much of the state awaits local reopening guidelines, you'll want to double check to make sure your specific theater is open here.
Georgia
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachussetts
Michigan: Theater options are very limited here. Major cities, including Detroit and Lansing, are still closed in accordance with local guidelines. Take a look here to see if there's a theater near you playing Tenet.
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada:
New Hampshire
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon: Another state where options are limited. Portland residents will find the closest theater is in St. Helens. Search for your city/town here.
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Vermont
Virginia
Washington: Very few options here, including no theaters in Seattle.
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
Please note, that while theaters will be open in the states above, select theaters may remain closed. Please search for your specific location when buying tickets.
Where you can't see Tenet in theaters:
California
New Jersey
New York
New Mexico
North Carolina
Puerto Rico
Where can I watch Tenet internationally?
Tenet premiered in 70 countries around the world on Aug. 26, with options like Toronto, London, Seoul, Berlin, Sydney and Rome. If it's not playing near you, make sure to avoid spoilers!
Hopefully, you can -- safely -- see Tenet soon! In the meantime, watch the video below for more on the epic sci-fi film.
