How to Get Tia Mowry's Effortless, Glowing Quarantine Makeup Look (Exclusive)

Tia Mowry is revealing the beauty secrets behind her effortless glow. The actress shares her favorite makeup and skincare tips and go-to products with ET for our Unfiltered series.

The 42-year-old star is absolutely radiant in her home as she goes through her quarantine beauty routine that's easy and quick for the busy mom of two, who recently launched a home collection with Etsy.

"I'm a mom, right? I'm a working mom, so I like to do my makeup in about 20 to 25 minutes," Mowry tells ET. "Any time past that, I'm out."

But that doesn't mean she won't go all out on her beauty look when she does get out of the house.

"You know, I've been quarantined for a while now, but I will say this -- when I do get out, which is the grocery store or an important doctor's appointment, I will, I think they say, I will beat my face to the gods."

Taking care of the skin is essential for Mowry. She preps her face with the oil-based Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum and applies it in an upward motion for a hydrated base.

"Before I like to apply any kind of makeup, you know, I think it's really important to me to mention that skincare is essential, right? Now, I believe it's all about the inside-out when it comes to beautiful skin," Mowry says.

"I actually have a supplement line called Anser. It's all about skin, hair and nails, so I like to take that. And another thing I like to do is I love to moisturize my skin. It's all about the glow," she adds.

She then swipes on a clear lip gloss from Fenty Beauty and brushes up the brows and lightly fills them in with the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz pencil.

"I like to put a little bit of a highlighter right between [the brows] just to kind of highlight my eyebrows a little bit, just to kind of give it a little more definition," Mowry says as she uses the Anastasia Beverly Hills Pro Pencil.

When Mowry recalls her earliest memory of recognizing beauty, she thinks of her mom.

"She is this strong, confident, beautiful, Black woman, and she has beautiful dark skin and her skin is just so smooth. She is the epitome of beauty," she says.

The actress, who starred on the '90s hit sitcom Sister, Sister with twin sister Tamera, shares the insecurity she felt about her natural hair while growing up in Hollywood and not seeing girls like her being represented in the media.

"Growing up in this industry and being a young Black girl in the spotlight, I was insecure," she shares. "I used to take diet pills. I would also feel insecure about my hair because being young and being in this business I never saw girls like me. I never saw girls that, you know, were embracing their curls or I never saw curly hair being portrayed as beautiful, let's say that."

"I love that now I'm seeing images really embracing natural, beautiful curly hair and just beautiful Black women in all shades -- dark, light skin, brown," Mowry continues. "Representation is important and that really helped me, meaning me seeing those images is what helped me embrace my natural beauty."

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty line is a mainstay in Mowry's makeup collection. She blends the Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer with a beauty sponge and contours the sides of the nose, hollows of the cheeks and jawline with the Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick.

She completes the look by coating the lashes with a bareMinerals mascara and applying an orangey-red shade of the multi-purpose Live Tinted Huestick on the lips and blending it out on the cheeks for a gorgeous sheer flush of color.

"I feel most beautiful when I am surrounded by my children and my husband and just my family and I'm just me," she says. "I'm just myself, meaning no makeup, hair is not done, I'm just in comfortable clothes and I'm just me. Gray hairs and all."