How Scott Disick Feels About Sofia Richie's Engagement to Elliott Grainge

Scott Disick is "happy" for Sofia Richie following her engagement to music executive, Elliot Grainge. A source tells ET that Disick has "moved on from their relationship" despite seemingly poking fun at himself on Instagram in response to ex's news.

"Scott is happy for Sofia and has moved on from their relationship. He posted his Instagram with the Good Luck Chuck caption because he was being tagged in posts about Sofia and Kourtney's engagements and wanted to make a joke about it in response," the source said.

"In the 305 just call me good luck chuck," Disick wrote alongside a photo of himself in a boat in Miami, Florida Wednesday.

Disick seemed to be referencing the 2007 romantic comedy Good Luck Chuck, starring Dane Cook and Jessica Alba. In the movie, Cook's character is known for having a curse in which he is the guy a woman sleeps with right before meeting their future husband. "Sleep with Charlie once, and the next man you meet will be your true love," the IMDB plot description reads.

The source went on to share that Disick is still dealing with the aftermath of his ex, Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Travis Barker.

"Scott is still definitely heartbroken over Kourtney and seeing her with Travis is still hard for him," the source added.

After ending things with Kardashian in 2015, Disick spent three years dating Richie. The duo split in 2020, and the model went on to date Grainge. Richie and Grainge announced their engagement on Wednesday, just hours before Disick's post.

"Forever isn't long enough," Richie, 23, wrote alongside a photo of the candlelit proposal on Instagram. Grainge shared the news on his own page, too, writing, "She said yes."

Not long after their engagement announcement, a separate source told ET, "Sofia and Elliot are so excited about their engagement. Their relationship has been serious for a while, so their engagement was not a big surprise to anyone."

Disick is currently linked to 27-year-old model Rebecca Donaldson, who he recently walked the red carpet with at the premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu.

But Disick's not the only one who is happy about Richie's upcoming nuptials, her famous family has given their stamp of approval too.

"Lionel, Nicole and the rest of Sofia’s family are really happy for her and think Elliot is a great guy who fits in perfectly with them," the source noted. “Sofia and Elliot are really cute and low-key together. They keep their circle small."