How Rob Kardashian Is Keeping Daughter Dream's Home Life Normal Amid Blac Chyna Lawsuit

For Rob Kardashian and his 5-year-old daughter, Dream, it's business as usual on the home front amid Rob and his family squaring off with Blac Chyna in court.

A source tells ET that Rob has been at home taking care of Dream throughout the trial, which has so far lasted a week. The source said Rob is Dream's main caretaker as he has her six days a week. While there's been intense testimony offered on Chyna and Kris Jenner's part, that tension has not spilled into Rob's household, where he takes care of his little one.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram

"He has been trying to keep things as routine and normal as possible for her while all this is going on," the source tells ET. "He believes it is important to be present and keep Dream feeling secure and safe throughout the family drama. Rob has no issue appearing in court if he is called as a witness, but until then, spending time with Dream is his main priority."

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Nearly a month ago, Rob and Chyna's ex, Tyga -- who shares 9-year-old son, King, with Chyna -- put the 33-year-old model and former reality star on blast when they both took to social media explaining why their children's mother doesn't get any child support from them.

Chyna had claimed in a tweet she had to give up three of her cars, seemingly to point out her drastic way to make ends meet. Rob and Tyga took issue with her claim, citing the expenses and time they spend with their children as reason for not also paying their ex child support.

"I pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school. I handle every single medical expense," Rob commented. "I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would i pay child support lol."

Tyga echoed a similar sentiment, writing, "I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon- sat. Why would I pay child support lol."

Meanwhile, back in court, Chyna was questioned about the explosive fight she had with Rob in December 2016 that ultimately led to the end of the relationship. Rob had previously accused Chyna of wrapping an iPhone charging cord around his neck and pointing a gun at him. While on the witness stand, Chyna claimed she did so in jest.

Kris Jenner also took the witness stand and testified, among other things, about Chyna's alleged death threats against Kylie Jenner. The trial started Monday and is expected to last about another week.