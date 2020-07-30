How Meghan Markle Plans to Spend Her 39th Birthday

Meghan Markle is ready for a change of scenery as she approaches her 39th birthday. The Duchess of Sussex will celebrate her birthday on Aug. 4, and according to royal expert Katie Nicholl, she's considering marking the occasion with a road trip -- that could include Oprah Winfrey.

As Nicholl told ET, it's been a "really intensive time" for Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry. By the time Meghan celebrates her birthday next week, she would have just gone through a second court hearing in her case against the Mail on Sunday. The couple has also been in headlines as bombshell claims from Finding Freedom, an upcoming book on Meghan and Harry's departure from the royal family, have been released through excerpts. Meghan and Harry had no involvement in the book.

"It's been a very stressful time for Meghan, so it wouldn't surprise me at all if she does actually decide to just go on a road trip and have a change of scenery," Nicholl said. "I mean, they've been at the house that they're renting ever since early March now. They really haven't been out much at all."

"They haven't seen their friends. They very much been in self-isolation and on lockdown, and it wouldn't surprise me if she just actually needs a change of scenery," she added.

Nicholl noted that particularly lately, "it's not been an easy ride" for Meghan and Harry. "There have been court cases, now this explosive book which has really seen them come under fire -- so, yeah, I would say the best thing is probably to get away for a couple of days if they can, and apparently that is what she's thinking of doing, taking a road trip, possibly with Oprah and just getting some time out," she shared.

Meghan and Oprah have been friends for years, as the media mogul attended Meghan and Harry's royal wedding in 2018, and gifted their son, Archie, with a library of books upon his birth. Nicholl admitted that Meghan's possible birthday celebrations with Oprah is "pure speculation" among reporters, but the mom of one's road trip is very likely.

"I think if they're going to go anywhere, it likely will be a road trip. They're not traveling. They're not coming over to the U.K. for this Summit as planned. They don't want to travel, so if they're going to go and get away a bit, it will be a road trip," she explained.

