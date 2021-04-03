How Megan Fox Really Feels About Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Dating

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have both moved on after their split. The actress, who has been in a relationship with Machine Gun Kelly since last year, "isn't fazed" by Green's new romance with Sharna Burgess, a source tells ET.

"She doesn't really care who Brian dates, but she has her standards set high for anyone that meets or is around her kids," the source explains.

As for Fox's own relationship, the source says she and Kelly are "very in love." "MGK always puts Megan first, treats her like a queen and is super respectful, thoughtful and funny, which are all qualities that she loves," ET's source shares. "MGK is head over heels for Megan and didn't think he'd get so lucky to score someone of her caliber."

Fox, 24, and Kelly, 30, started dating after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass last spring, and have seemingly been inseparable since.

Green, 47, and Burgess, 35, started dating at the end of last year. Burgess has already met his and Fox's three kids together, and recently praised the exes' co-parenting relationship.

"He's a wonderful dad, and he and his wife -- uh, ex-wife -- have raised three beautiful children," Burgess said on Australian daytime program The Morning Show last month. "And they are so wonderful and sweet and kind and considerate, and they've done such an amazing job."

"I think they're doing a great job with managing their situation, so I'm grateful that I've been able to fit into it, into their world," she added.

Meanwhile, a source tells ET that Burgess and Green's relationship is "blossoming into something much more serious."

"They are spending a ton of time together and are enjoying every moment. They are still getting to know each other, but they definitely think that there's potential for things to elevate to the next level sometime down the line," the source says.

