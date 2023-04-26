How Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Are Co-Parenting as She Works on Her Relationship With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are continuing to work on their relationship and are in a good place, a source tells ET.

"Megan and MGK are doing much better and are taking things day by day," the source says. "They feel like they are ultimately meant to be together and they are working towards that goal. They believe they are soulmates and hope to build up their trust, honesty, and everlasting commitment to each other."

The couple is putting in the work to make their relationship work. "They are seeing a counselor to help and they're making an effort to make things work," the source adds.

Fox also continues to work on her relationship with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green. The two are co-parenting well and "Brian truly wishes Megan the best and wants her to be happy," the source says. "He knows Megan continues to make their kids feel stable and loved as she navigates her situation with MGK, which is what matters most to him."

Fox filed for divorce from Green back in November 2020 after 10 years of marriage, though that wasn't the first time she had made the attempt. Fox previously filed for divorce in 2015, but the following May, Fox became pregnant with their third child and confirmed that she and Green had reconciled. In April 2019, Fox officially filed to dismiss her divorce case against Green, though they ultimately separated and saw through the divorce this time around. Fox and Green’s divorce was finalized in February 2022.

The source adds, "Brian and Sharna are doing great and are so thrilled with their baby boy. They're in a very healthy space as a couple and as parents."

Recently, the couple put any speculation that their relationship was over to rest when they were spotted vacationing together in Hawaii. Fox and Kelly were seen enjoying time together on the beach during their trip. In the picture, the 36-year-old actress is all smiles as she is given a piggyback ride on the beach by the 32-year-old musician. Keeping their outing casual, Fox wore an all-black outfit, while MGK sported a bright shorts-and-shirt set with a white undershirt.

Earlier this month, despite reports that the couple was struggling, a source told ET that the two were trying to work things out.

"Megan and Machine Gun Kelly have been making an effort to work out their issues as a couple and things have been getting better," the source said. "Machine Gun Kelly has been going out of his way to make sure Megan feels happy, loved, and secure with him."

The couple is also focusing on spending quality time together. "They enjoy being together and love one another, so they are trying to get to a good and solid place," the source added. "They both have so much fun together and feel comfortable with one another, and that hasn't changed."