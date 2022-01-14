How Kim Kardashian's Family Feels About Her Dating Pete Davidson

The Kardashian family is all for Kim Kardashian West's romance with Pete Davidson. A source tells ET that the the 28-year-old comedian has been bringing out the best in the 41-year-old mom of four and that the famous family approves.

Kardashian West and Davidson have been linked since November, and appear to be getting more serious. They took a post-New Year's trip to the Bahamas and were photographed earlier this week holding hands and embracing during a pizza and ice cream date in Los Angeles.

"Kim's family absolutely adores Pete and welcomes the idea of their relationship with open arms," the source says. "Kim radiates when Pete is around and the family really takes notice of that and respects Pete for bringing out Kim's best self."

"Kim and Pete are always laughing together and are constantly in hysterics," the source also says. "Pete brings out a side of Kim that she loves. She adores Pete's sense of humor and their chemistry is on another level. Kim likes that he is so authentically himself. He's also really sweet and always puts Kim first. They get along wonderfully and share a really special bond."

According to the source, Kardashian West and Davidson have been traveling together frequently and fly back and forth between Los Angeles where she lives, and New York, which is where the Saturday Night Live star is based.

"It's actually been really fun and easy and there's no pressure," the source says. "Pete loves that Kim is such a great, hands-on mom and also a boss. She has created an empire and Pete really respects that she has been able to balance multiple successful businesses and a stressful divorce all at the same time. He admires her class and thinks she is a supermom."

As for Kardashian West's estranged husband, Kanye West, the source says she remains unbothered by him moving on, though alleges the same can't be said for the 44-year-old rapper.

"Kanye absolutely hates that Pete and Kim are dating and despises the idea of Kim being with someone else," the source says. "He is definitely not cool with it. Kim could honestly care less about the women Kanye dates."

