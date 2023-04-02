How Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Hope to Make History at 2023 CMT Awards (Exclusive)

Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, told ET they are ready to make history at the 2023 CMT Music Awards on Sunday. Should they take home the trophy for Video Of The Year, the duo will be the first-ever married couple to win the prize.

"I mean of course it would be so special," Katelyn told ET's Cassie DiLaura of the potential win.

The couple hit the red carpet in coordinated white outfits they attributed to their shared stylist. "Tiffany, she's done it all," Katelyn said.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT

Kane will also host Sunday's ceremony alongside Kelsea Ballerini.

"Oh, I'm so ready, it's going be so much fun," he said. "There's going to be a lot of energy!" He teased four outfit changes for the evening, but added he wasn't sure if there would be any extra surprises during the night.

The couple will also take the stage during the ceremony with their nominated song, "One Mississippi."

"I feel ready," Katelyn said of the performance. "Kane's tour just started, so we've been singing it every night."

Kane is also nominated for CMT Performance Of The Year and Male Video Of The Year.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards airs live on CBS and is streaming on Paramount+. For more coverage of the big event, including all of the night's winners, keep checking back with ETonline.