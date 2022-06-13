How JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers' Relationship Has Changed Since Their Wedding (Exclusive)

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are more in love than ever after tying the knot! ET's Deidre Behar spoke with Fletcher at the launch party for the former Bachelorette's Cupshe swimsuit line, and the newlywed revealed how her and Rodgers' relationship has changed since they became husband and wife.

"It's so funny because nothing really has changed that much, but Jordan and I sat down on our honeymoon and we were like, 'Well, what feels different?'" Fletcher, 31, recalled to ET. "I feel like there's just this sense of safety and security, like we always had, but it feels just a little different."

Another thing that's changed? Their titles. "I have a hard time remembering to say husband and not fiancé," she quipped. "That's one thing that I keep forgetting."

Fletcher's trouble remembering Rodgers' newly minted title is likely due to the fact that he was her fiancé for so long. The pair was engaged for six years, after postponing their nuptials multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following their stunning May ceremony in California, Fletcher said that she and Rodgers, 33, are glad they held out to have the day they always pictured.

"It was the most perfect day," she gushed. "I'm so happy we waited it out and it was truly the best day of my life."

Of the most memorable parts of her wedding, Fletcher said she had "two very strong" moments in mind.

"The first one was getting down to the aisle and meeting Jordan, because I was so just overwhelmed with emotion, getting there and seeing him," she said, before explaining the second moment, which happened during the reception.

"I just had so much fun. We had a conga line going," Fletcher recalled. "... We had so much fun and that's what I wanted. I wanted us to ride out the pandemic, get to this wedding day, and just have so much fun. And that's what we did."

Now that they're married, having kids is "always a conversation" between the couple.

"We literally talk about it all the time. I think one morning I'm going to wake up, Jordan's going to wake up, and be like, 'We're ready to do this.' I think it's just going to be one of those moments," Fletcher said. "... I think [we'll have kids] in the near future. I don't know if it's this year. I don't know if it's in a year from now. I don't know if it's next month. We'll see, but I definitely think in the near future."

Right now, though, Fletcher is focused on her new swimsuit line with Cupshe.

"We put together a collection that I'm super proud of that I hope everyone loves. I feel like there's something for everyone, hopefully, in there," she said. "It's fun. It's flirty. It's sexy. It's chic. It's all the things that I would want in my swimwear... With Cupshe, we were able to put a collection together that I think is breathtaking and it's accessible. I think that's what we all want."

As for what else she has on the horizon, Fletcher told ET that she has several things she's looking forward to.

"I'm still deep in our home remodels. We're still working hard on that. I've been working on a fun project in that home space for the last couple years now, so hopefully sometime soon I get to share that next venture I'm taking on," she teased. "[I'm] just living life, and staying busy, being a married woman, and doing this with Cupshe. I just feel so blessed that I've had these incredible opportunities to work with incredible people. I just feel very fortunate."