How 'GMA3' Handled T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's On-Air Absence Amid Romance Reveal

On Monday, after ET learned anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach would be temporarily removed from GMA3: What You Need to Know, Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos filled in for the pair live on-air. The change to the daytime news program comes after Holmes and Robach's romantic relationship became public last week.

However, their absence was not addressed head-on, just that they were "off" from the program. "Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have the day off," Ramos said at the start of the hour before moving on to the day's news.

The duration of their time off the air or when they'll return was also not revealed.

Their replacement comes after a source told ET that Kimberly Godwin, president of ABC News, made the decision to take the two off the air during the morning's 9 a.m. editorial meeting.

“I’m going to talk about something that has become an internal and external distraction," Godwin said, according to the source. "The relationship between two of our colleagues. I want to say that while the relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what is the best for ABC News. For now, I’m going to take Amy and T.J. off the air while we figure this out."

As ET previously reported, news of Robach and Holmes' longtime relationship broke when The Daily Mail published PDA pics of the pair last week. Despite the surprise to viewers, ET learned that the two have been together "in secret for quite some time."

Not only that, but both anchors had previously separated from their spouses, attorney Marilee Fiebig and actor Andrew Shue, respectively. Those relationships ended in August and both spouses knew of Holmes and Robach's relationship before it went public.

When it comes to their absence from GMA3, a source told ET that it's a move to "let things calm down" and not part of any disciplinary action since the two are consenting co-workers who are equals. That said, their relationship is all anyone at ABC News can talk about.

"Staffers are filled with mixed emotions, because these two are very respected amongst the company, and are also two consenting adults, living their lives. Everyone was wondering when the bosses would step in, and now that they have, it's a waiting game," the source said.