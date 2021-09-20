How Christina Haack's Friends and Ex, Tarek El Moussa, Feel About Her Engagement to Joshua Hall

Christina Haack's whirlwind romance with realtor Joshua Hall isn't shocking to her friends, a source tells ET.

The 38-year-old Flip or Flop star announced her engagement to Hall on Monday. The couple was first linked in July, the month after her divorce from Ant Anstead was finalized.

A source tells ET that Haack's friends aren't surprised that Haack and Hall have taken their relationship to the next level.

"Christina loves love and enjoys being in a committed relationship," the source says. "She is having a great time with Josh and they are so in love and excited about this next chapter. They love experiencing new things together, traveling and going on adventures."

As for her ex-husband and Flip or Flop co-star, 40-year-old Tarek El Moussa, our source says he's totally focused on his fiancée, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young.

"Tarek moved on from Christina long ago and is on cloud 9 with Heather," the source says. "He is happy if Christina is happy. Tarek is totally obsessed and in love with Heather and you can tell in the way that Heather looks at Tarek, that she feels the exact same way about him."

In July, Haack opened up on Instagram about meeting Hall after smoking buffalo toad venom and hiring a spiritual coach.

"When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore," she wrote. "I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit."

"The internet and social are great for businesses or staying up to date on fam / friends but also, can be toxic and (let's be real) pretty fake," she continued. "I may be a bit crazy and I'm definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other people's judgments or opinions. ... So yes 'another relationship' and guess what. I'm 38 -- I'll do what I want."

On Monday, Haack shared a picture of her sporting her engagement ring, letting her emojis do the talking. She also changed her Instagram bio to read, "Mommy. 💍 Josh Hall."

