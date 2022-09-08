'House of the Dragon' Viral Visual Effects Mistake to Be Corrected by HBO

Oops! House of the Dragon's latest episode will be reworked by HBO after eagle-eyed fans spotted a significant visual effects error, sharing the moment far and wide on social media.

In the Game of Thrones prequel's third episode, titled "Second of His Name," King Viserys (Paddy Considine) -- who is missing two fingers on his left hand -- is seen wearing highly visible green tape around those digits to have them digitally removed in post production.

The mistake will be corrected, according to The Hollywood Reporter, with an edited version of the episode going to streaming platforms this week.

Not the green screen glove on Viserys’s missing fingers 🤣🤦🏻‍♀️#hotd pic.twitter.com/4CLUw5tDhI — Sarah Capps (@SarahC_821) September 5, 2022

The gaffe was reminiscent of a similar Game of Thrones moment from 2019, when a disposable coffee cup appeared on a table in front of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) during an episode. HBO corrected the scene for streaming and a rep for the network responded with humor.

"The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake," they said in a statement to ET. "Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea."

Later, in the series finale, history repeated itself when a stray water bottle was visible at the feet of Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) during the meeting of Westeros' lords and ladies to select the next ruler of the six kingdoms.

House of the Dragon co-showrunner Ryan Condal referenced the iconic coffee cup moment in an interview with THRprior to the premiere of Dragon, joking that the series had "a very heavily policed set — there was lots of Starbucks-hunting going on."

To be fair, the show's VFX team has likely been heavily focused on perfecting its scene-stealing dragons.

As Condal recently told ET, "They’re integral to the show. They’re sort of inextricably linked to this story, particularly where it goes." While it’s unlikely the series will see all 17 appear on screen ("I can’t promise that"), Condal said "that you’ll see a majority of them."

"The trick with this is to use the dragons as a storytelling device. It’s not just raw spectacle and dragons for the sake of dragons. They are a part of the story, they are the source of Targaryen power and supremacy, they’re a tool of deterrents and of fear, and eventually, they become a tool of war," the showrunner continued. "And how those tools of war are employed is a big part of how the story is told and where the story goes."

