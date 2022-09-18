'House of the Dragon' Fans' Wildest Reactions to Another Violent Wedding on the 'GOT' Franchise

Ever since the shocking “Red Wedding” scene and the subsequent “Purple Wedding” one on the original Game of Thrones series, fans have come to expect that any nuptials on the franchise could lead to blood, violence or a major death. And in the case of House of the Dragon, they weren’t wrong to suspect that a royal wedding between House Targaryen and House Velaryon would end in horror.

“It was really, really tense, really, really deep,” says Theo Nate, who plays Corlys Velaryon’s son, Laenor.

As teased ahead of Sunday’s premiere, Rhaenyra’s (Milly Alcock) position as the heir to the Iron Throne was once again threatened. And as predicted by the Queen Who Never Was (Eve Best), knives came out as another shocking wedding ceremony unfolded. [Warning: Spoilers for House of the Dragon, season 1, episode five, “We Light the Way.”]

So, what exactly went down in King’s Landing? Well, after Rhaenyra and Laenor came to an agreement about getting married -- with both wanting an open relationship so they could stay with their respective lovers, Criston (Fabien Frankel) and Joffrey (Solly McLeod) -- King Vicerys (Paddy Considine) called for an elaborate feast to celebrate the upcoming nuptials.

But it wasn’t long before an evening fraught with tension -- even among Queen Alicent (Emily Carey), Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) and others all pulling stunts -- turned violent, after an increasingly jealous Criston took out his rage over not being able to marry Rhaenyra on Joffrey and kills him in gruesome fashion in the middle of the dance floor.

The attack then leads to an all-out brawl before Laenor is left weeping over Joffrey’s dead body. The celebration – and episode – subsequently ends with a rushed marriage as Rhaenyra and Laenor unceremoniously say “I do” in the bloodied hall.

And with that, check out some of the wildest reactions to the latest, shocking episode of House of the Dragon:

👀 that escalated quickly #HouseOfTheDragonHBO — Olivia P. Walker (@olivia_p_walker) September 19, 2022

I can’t believe what I just watched #HouseOfTheDragonHBO — Whitney J Uzumaki (@wu__tang__) September 19, 2022

My reaction to episode 5 of #HouseOfTheDragonHBO pic.twitter.com/3caNjm4Ex8 — Michael Delaney (@Wolfmantula) September 19, 2022

Chile #HouseOfTheDragonHBO is crazyyyy. Man turned that boy’s face into crabby patty meat — 🦋 (@_Rendizzle) September 19, 2022

house of the dragon is getting insane 😭😭😭 #HouseOfTheDragonHBO — leilani⁷ 🦦 @AsMoriyama fan account (@zukosbitch69) September 19, 2022

House of the Dragon airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO and HBO Max.