Holly Robinson Peete Alleges Sharon Osbourne Complained She Was 'Too Ghetto' for 'The Talk'

Holly Robinson Peete slammed her former The Talk co-host, Sharon Osbourne, on Twitter on Friday, claiming that Osbourne was part of the reason she got axed from the show in 2011.

But on Friday, Peete said she was "mortified" watching Osbourne on Wednesday's show and tweeted a picture from her time on The Talk in which she sits by Osbourne and then-hosts Leah Remini, Sara Gilbert and Julie Chen.

"I'm old enough to remember when Sharon complained that I was too 'ghetto' for #theTalk...then I was gone 💨," Peete claimed on Twitter. "I bring this up now bc I was mortified watching the disrespectful condescending tone she took w/her co host who remained calm & respectful because...she HAD to. 🤦🏽‍♀️ 🤷🏽‍♀️ #fbf."

I’m old enough to remember when Sharon complained that I was too “ghetto” for #theTalk...then I was gone💨

I bring this up now bc I was mortified watching the disrespectful condescending tone she took w/her co host who remained calm & respectful because...she HAD to🤦🏽‍♀️ 🤷🏽‍♀️#fbf https://t.co/7pnCnhM5rf pic.twitter.com/CXR4DzvlEZ — Holly Robinson Peete😷🥰 (@hollyrpeete) March 12, 2021

Peete also responded on March 10 to a Twitter comment which read, "No one listened when Holly Robinson Peete called out Sharon Osbourne's thinly veiled racism. And now it's right here on Twitter for all to see. Believe Black women." Peete wrote back, "The question is if someone defends, excuses or protects racist behavior is that ever OK?... I don't think so."

The question is if someone defends, excuses or protects racist behavior is that ever OK?... I don’t think so. pic.twitter.com/43LPROflR1 — Holly Robinson Peete😷🥰 (@hollyrpeete) March 11, 2021

ET has reached out to CBS for comment.

In November 2011, Peete spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about The Talk deciding not to renew both her and Remini's contracts at the time.

"Usually when you get fired, your boss brings you in, sits you down and tells you why they can't keep you," Peete said. "They say we have to downsize or you’re not doing this, you’re not doing that. I was never given that opportunity."

"Still to this day, I don't know," she said about the reason her contract wasn't renewed. "I speculate in my mind, but in trying to move forward all I can say is, 'Hey, is it because of my performance?' I don't think so."

In 2012, Remini took to Twitter to allege that Osbourne got her and Peete fired from The Talk in part because she thought they were "ghetto." Osbourne denied the allegation.

"In response to Leah Remini's continuous comments that I had her fired from @TheTalk_CBS, let me just go on the record to say, I had absolutely nothing to do w her departure from the show & have no idea why she continues to take to Twitter to spread this false gossip," Osbourne tweeted at the time. "Leah knows that I have never been in the position to hire or fire anyone on the show."

Meanwhile, Osbourne tweeted a lengthy message on Friday to apologize and further explain her point of view with regard to initially defending Morgan, as well as her emotional response to getting called out by Sheryl Underwood and Elaine Welteroth on Wednesday's show.

"I have always been embraced with so much love and support from the Black community and I have deep respect and love for the Black community," she wrote in part. "To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry. I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive and allowed my fear and horror of being accused of being racist take over. There are very few things that hurt my heart more than racism so to feel associated with that spun me fast! I am not perfect, I am still learning like the rest of us and will continue to learn, listen and do better."

"Please hear me when I say I do not condone racism, misogyny or bullying," she continued. "I should have been more specific about that in my tweet. I will always support freedom of speech, but now I see how I unintentionally didn't make that clear distinction."