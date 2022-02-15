Hoda Kotb and Her Daughters Celebrate Valentine's Day With a Surprise After Joel Schiffman Split

Hoda Kotb and her daughters had the sweetest Valentine’s Day surprise.

“When you just get home from a long eye doctors appointment for the girls-- and look what is waiting at home! A valentines day Surprise courtesy of my sister Hala!,” the Today co-host captioned a post on her Instagram.

In the video, Kotb and her daughters, Haley, 5, and Hope, 2, walk into a room filled with balloons. The proud mom takes one out of the bag as Haley exclaims, “It’s a unicorn.” In addition to the red and white balloons, there were cards and teddy bears.

Prior to the surprise at home, the Kotb, 57, had a special Galentine’s surprise during Monday’s Today. In a previous post, Kotb shared that her best friend, Karen Swensen, stopped by the set. “What a great Galentines day!! SURPRISE! My bestie @karenswensen ! Thx @heatherkmcmahan @msvfox for the perfect ❤️❤️❤️.”

In the lead photo of the carousel, Kotb hugs her fellow journalist tight. In another picture, the host sits at a Galentine’s-themed table with co-host Jenna Bush Hager and Vivica A. Fox.

Kotb’s Valentine’s Day surprises come two weeks after she announced that her and longtime love Joel Schiffman had ended their eight-year relationship.

"People have written in and asked why I wasn't wearing my engagement ring," Kotb shared on Today With Hoda & Jenna. "Joel and I have had, we've had a lot of prayerful and really meaningful conversations over the holidays, and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple."

She added, "We decided that we are going to start this new year and begin it on our new path, as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children and as friends," she said. "It's not like something happened. They say that sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason or a season or for a lifetime, and I feel like ours was meant to be there for a season."

Although the pair is no longer together, the host shared, "He's a great guy. He's a very kind and loving person, and I feel privileged to have spent eight years with him.”