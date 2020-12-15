Hillary Clinton Says 'It Felt Pretty Poetic' to Cast Her Electoral College Vote Against Donald Trump

In one of the final steps to certify Joe Biden's presidential victory, members of the Electoral College gathered in all 50 states and the District of Columbia on Monday to ratify the results of their states' votes in the 2020 election. Hillary Clinton was one of the 29 state electors in New York, and couldn't have been happier to reveal who she cast her vote for via social media.

"I believe we should abolish the Electoral College and select our president by the winner of the popular vote, same as every other office," Clinton, who won the popular vote in 2016 but lost the presidency to Donald Trump, tweeted on Monday. "But while it still exists, I was proud to cast my vote in New York for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris."

Clinton also replied "It felt pretty poetic" to a tweet that read, "The poetic justice of seeing @HillaryClinton, the 2016 popular vote winner who was denied her presidency in the electoral college, cast her electoral college vote today to make Donald Trump a one-term president is not at all lost on me. #ThePeoplesPresident #StillWithHer."

Other notable 2020 electors included Clinton's husband, Bill Clinton, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Stacey Abrams and Maximo Alvarez.

CBS News reported that all 538 electors voted on Monday -- formalizing Biden's 306-232 win -- and their votes will "next be sent to Washington to be counted by Congress on Jan. 6." Biden will then be inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2021.

Following the conclusion of Monday's count, Biden addressed the nation, again encouraging Americans to move forward.

"In this battle for the soul of America, democracy prevailed," he explained. "We the people voted. Faith in our institutions held. The integrity of our elections remains intact. And now it is time to turn the page, as we've done throughout our history. To unite. To heal."

"If anyone didn't know it before, we know it now," he added. "What beats deep in the hearts of the American people is this: democracy. The right to be heard. To have your vote counted. To choose the leaders of this nation. To govern ourselves."

The president-elect also took to Twitter late Monday, tweeting, "Today, the members of the Electoral College cast their votes for president and vice president. And once again, the rule of law, our Constitution, and the will of the people have prevailed."

"Our democracy—pushed, tested, and threatened—proved to be resilient, true, and strong," he continued. "As I said throughout the campaign: I will be a president for all Americans. I will work just as hard for those of you who didn’t vote for me as I will for those who did."

