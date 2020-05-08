Hilary Duff Shows Off Chiseled Abs in Bikini Pic, Says She Still Indulges in Bread, Chocolate, and Wine

Hilary Duff's diet leaves plenty of room for chocolate! The 32-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a pic of her impressive bikini bod, while revealing that she still indulges in some carbs and alcohol.

In the mirror selfie, Duff sports a brown-and-black printed bikini, with large hoop earrings, oval sunglasses and a half-up, half-down hairdo.

The caption of Duff's post reveals that she's been counting macros -- a process of tracking a person's carbs, fats and proteins -- with her diet coach to achieve her toned abs, arms and legs, and credits the process with helping her to "stay lean even while eating bread, chocolate, and wine!"

"[I'm] grateful I have found what works for me," she wrote. "I know it’s extra hard to keep up and find normalcy in quarantine but I truly hope you make at least 30 mins a day for yourself to stay connected ♥️ do whatever feels good for you even if it’s not food or fitness related!"

In addition to staying in shape, Duff has used her time in quarantine to virtually reunite with the casts of two of her most iconic projects -- Lizzie McGuire and Cheaper By the Dozen.

